Man United stance on Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins revealead in Tuesday morning update

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Manchester United remain open to strengthening their attack, but a renewed move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is not currently part of their plans.



Michael Carrick needs another dependable centre-forward because Benjamin Sesko is the only natural senior No.9 guaranteed a major role, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are more effective when given freedom across the frontline.

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United’s transfer window has largely focused on other areas, with midfield strengthened through the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Adding experienced support for Sesko would improve the squad, but the club appear determined to pursue a cheaper and more suitable profile.

Man United will not revisit previous target

According to The Athletic, Man United are still assessing the striker market, although a deal for Watkins is not expected.

The England international attracted serious interest from Old Trafford previously, before United decided to invest heavily in Sesko instead.

That decision has changed the type of forward Carrick now requires. United are no longer searching for a guaranteed first-choice striker capable of leading the entire rebuild.

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Instead, they need someone prepared to compete with Sesko, cover injuries and offer a different tactical option during a season that includes Champions League football.

Watkins would certainly provide Premier League experience, intelligent movement and reliable goals, but his likely transfer fee and expectations over playing time make the move difficult to justify for a rotational role.

Watkins has attracted attention from Premier League clubs

Sky Sports recently reported that Arsenal were also monitoring Watkins.

Their involvement could help Aston Villa maintain a strong asking price, particularly if another club decides it needs an experienced striker before the window closes.

For United, that potential competition makes walking away even more understandable.

Paying a premium to defeat Arsenal would create unnecessary pressure on a player arriving primarily to share minutes with Sesko.

Carrick would be better served by a younger forward, an experienced short-term option or an opportunistic late-window deal.

Watkins would improve United immediately, but the timing is wrong. The money required should instead be directed towards positions where the club still lacks a clear starter.

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