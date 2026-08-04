Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The United States International will be out of contract in 2027, and Leeds United will be under pressure to sell him this summer if he does not renew his contract with them.

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Can Leeds keep Brenden Aaronson?

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “If there’s no breakthrough in new contract talks, then that might open the door for a potential exit from Elland Road as well.

“There’s nothing in the offing right now. I think the player himself just wants to continue working and keeping his place in the team as best as he can. If no new deal can be agreed, then Leeds might have to look at the possibility of cashing in on him.”

The midfielder was a key player for Leeds United last season, and he had nine goal contributions in the Premier League. The United States International is currently in talks with Leeds United over a new deal, and he wants to stay at the club.

It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement quickly.

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Leeds must keep Aaronson

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to keep their best players and improve the team further. Losing Aaronson would be a major blow for them. He is one of their main sources of creativity from the midfield.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is enjoying his football with Leeds United in the Premier League, and he has no reason to leave the club. It would not be a surprise if he decides to sign a new deal with the club.

Leeds must do everything in their power to keep their best players this summer, and the fans will hope that the 25-year-old agrees to sign a new contract soon.