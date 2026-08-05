Man United goalkeeper Radek Vitek is edging closer to a move to English club

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough are moving closer to adding Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek as they look to create stronger competition between the posts.



The Czech stopper impressed during his loan spell at Bristol City and now wants a permanent platform where he can play regularly.

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Boro need him because Sol Brynn carried most of the responsibility last season, and a promotion challenge requires two reliable goalkeepers rather than an undisputed starter with limited senior competition.

Their transfer window is gathering momentum, with wide player Max Arfsten among the latest additions, but strengthening the goalkeeping department could prove equally important.

Permanent Man United exit is getting closer for Vitek

According to talkSPORT, Middlesbrough are close to completing a permanent deal for Vitek following his productive Championship campaign with Bristol City.

The 22-year-old kept 12 clean sheets, placing him among the division’s leading goalkeepers in that category, and would arrive to challenge Brynn rather than simply serve as a reserve.

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Vitek has made his intentions clear. He wants to play every week and has admitted that several options are on the table.

His route at Old Trafford became even narrower after Man United signed Karl Darlow to provide cover for Senne Lammens.

With no senior United appearance across six years at the club, a permanent exit now appears more useful than another season spent waiting.

Boro could be forced to complete the deal quickly

Reuters reports that Middlesbrough have also added Arfsten from Columbus Crew, showing a willingness to strengthen a squad that narrowly missed promotion.

Their window has improved the attack, but the goalkeeping position still required attention because Brynn lacked an established challenger.

Interest from other clubs could influence the final terms. Vitek has confirmed that more than one option exists, so Boro may need to move quickly and offer him a clear route towards becoming first choice.

This is sensible business. Vitek is young, understands the Championship and has already shown he can keep clean sheets consistently

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