Vinicius Junior and Andrea Berta (Photo by Angel Martinez, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal players are reportedly confident of signing Vinicius Junior after asking club director Andrea Berta about the Real Madrid star.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with the Gunners in the last couple of weeks in what would be one of the biggest stories of the summer.

According to AS, the latest feeling inside Arsenal is one of optimism, with the players growing in confidence after Berta’s messaging on the potential deal.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

We’ll have to see if this confidence is justified, with Vinicius holding talks with Real Madrid today, and no news yet on whether or not he’s any closer to agreeing a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Arsenal chief Berta confident over Vinicius deal?

According to Jose Felix Diaz, a reliable and senior writer for Spanish publication AS: “The English club’s dressing room already considers the arrival of the former Flamengo player a done deal . In London, there’s money and a strong desire to finalize the agreement, perhaps even more so than there is at Valdebebas right now.”

The report adds: “Arteta has already explained to Vinicius the role he would have, and the Brazilian knows it would be a good way out should he definitively decide to leave Real Madrid. These situations don’t go unnoticed in the dressing rooms, in this case, Arsenal’s.

“The players are asking questions, and what Andrea Berta, the sporting director, has conveyed to the English club is their conviction that they are already securing what they consider to be the most expensive signing in Premier League history.”

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

This all sounds very promising for Arsenal, but it’s still all at an early stage and could change fast, with this still looking like a hugely ambitious deal.

It’s also important to consider that this could all be being leaked to put pressure onto Real Madrid, and in that case it’s possible that they’ll eventually back down and give Vini Jr something closer to what he’s asking for.

Arsenal fans will be dreaming, however, of what would surely be the biggest transfer of their history, and arguably the biggest statement signing by any club in the Premier League era.

Vinicius is a star player at Real Madrid at the peak of his powers, and it’s not often you see someone of that calibre leaving.