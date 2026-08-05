Ezri Konsa in action for England against France at the World Cup (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly expected to bid again for Aston Villa central defender Ezri Konsa, with his club braced for an improved offer.

The Gunners previously tried a move for Konsa but supposedly fell well short of Villa’s £60m valuation of the England international.

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Still, it seems Villa are now braced for Arsenal to come back in for Konsa, according to the Daily Mail.

Konsa has been a key player for Unai Emery’s side, so they surely won’t want to lose him, especially after already selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and Youri Tielemans to Manchester United so far this summer.

Ezri Konsa transfer makes sense from an Arsenal perspective, but is it the right move for him?

Konsa looks like he could make sense for Arsenal right now, as they need cover for the injured William Saliba.

The France international is likely to miss a chunk of the first part of the season, but the issue is that he’ll also surely go straight back into the starting XI when he returns.

That means Konsa might want to think twice before agreeing to a move to the Emirates Stadium, as he would no longer be the automatic starter that he has been at Villa Park.

Of course, it would be hard for any player to say no to a club like Arsenal, but Konsa will also need to ensure he’s continuing to play regularly or he could lose his place in the England squad.

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The 28-year-old also has it pretty good at Villa right now, as he won the Europa League with them last season, and they’re back in the Champions League for the second time in the last three seasons.

Arsenal would be a step up due to being reigning Premier League champions, as well as serious contenders to win the Champions League, but it seems unlikely that Konsa would be able to meaningfully contribute to that even if he were to join and pick up some winners’ medals.