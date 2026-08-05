(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid are attempting to hijack Inter Milan’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Diego Simeone’s side are preparing to enter the race in a significant way.

The Argentine international has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the market, and his future could now be decided by a battle between Inter and Atletico.

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Fabrizio Romano: Atletico Madrid preparing Cristian Romero bid

According to Romano on X, Atletico are working on the financial details required to make a formal approach for Romero.

The La Liga club are expected to submit an offer once player sales are completed, with the departures of Nahuel Molina and potentially Matteo Ruggeri set to generate the funds needed for the move.

Their proposed package is expected to match the €40 million fee that Inter Milan had already agreed with Tottenham.

However, while Inter reached an understanding with Spurs, they have not been able to finalise personal terms with Romero.

That delay has opened the door for Atlético to make their move.

Diego Simeone has admired Romero for several years and views his fellow Argentine as the ideal leader for his next defensive rebuild.

???? Atlético Madrid are preparing a bid for Cristian Romero to be submitted after next sales (Molina + possibly Ruggeri). Bid to be in line with Inter previous proposal; Inter had €40m package in place with Spurs but nothing done on player side. Simeone wants Cuti, as… pic.twitter.com/2BCdebR3Nx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

Tottenham already preparing for life without Romero

Romero’s departure from Tottenham is now viewed as virtually inevitable before the transfer window closes.

Having spent three influential seasons in North London, the 28-year-old World Cup winner has made it clear that he seeks a new challenge outside the Premier League.

Spurs have already begun preparing for life after Romero, making necessary moves in the market to fortify their squad depth.

They have signed Marcos Senesi on a free and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52m.

Atletico could have decisive advantage

While Inter remain interested, Atletico may now hold a significant advantage if they can move quickly.

Romero is understood to be extremely receptive to joining Simeone’s project in La Liga, making an official proposal from Madrid the decisive step in sealing his exit from Tottenham.

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With Inter still needing to resolve internal financial matters before progressing further, Atlético have an opportunity to seize control of the race.

The coming days could prove decisive, with Tottenham waiting to see which club makes the first concrete move capable of completing one of the summer’s biggest defensive transfers.