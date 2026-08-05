Xabi Alonso communicates interest in signing Martin Zubimendi in shock deal

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Martin Zubimendi celebrates a goal for Arsenal
Martin Zubimendi celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s new manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly communicated a possible interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

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It is not yet clear if this will lead to anything concrete in terms of the Blues pursuing a deal for the Gunners star, but it seems Alonso has made it known that he appreciates the player.

The Spain international only joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad last summer, and he had a pretty good first season at the Emirates Stadium, playing a key role in helping the club win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final.

However, with Arsenal now closing in on Bruno Guimaraes, there could be some doubt about Zubimendi’s future, and Chelsea boss Alonso is an admirer, according to Simon Phillips.

Could Chelsea really sign Martin Zubimendi?

Chelsea could probably do with strengthening in midfield after letting Andrey Santos go, while there are some doubts over Enzo Fernandez.

Jordan Henderson has joined but is surely not going to see much playing time, and is presumably arriving more for what he can offer in the dressing room and on the training ground.

Chelsea could bid again for Alex Scott, but perhaps Zubimendi could be a more realistic option if Arsenal decide he’s no longer a key part of their plans.

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Guimaraes’ presence could complicate things for the 27-year-old, but one imagines AFC would also surely rather not sell to a rival.

Mikel Arteta could also do with the squad depth, with Zubimendi and Declan Rice playing so much football without much chance of a rest last season.

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All in all, it sounds like this is not something that concrete, even if Chelsea fans might be interested to know that Alonso is a fan of the player.

While we might not see anything happen this summer, there’s always a chance that CFC could look at this again next year if Alonso remains interested and if Zubimendi finds he’s fallen down the pecking order in the 2026/27 season.

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  4. This deal is remotely possible, considering Arteta does not want to sell MLS, and also the closeness between him and Alonso. However, this deal would be difficult to accomplish this Summer, maybe by January anything can Happen. With the imminent coming of Guimares, Zubimendi will find it hard to get a first team shirt…Let’s wait and see…

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  5. All about squad rotation, Zubi tailed off in the later stages, will be a better season and rice will be more alert. Struggled with the workload come the end of the Season, Bruno will fit in perfectly and add a bit of steel.

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