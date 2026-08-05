(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano after making a major breakthrough in negotiations for their first-choice left-back target.

The Blues have been searching for defensive reinforcements following Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid earlier this summer, and it now appears they are on the verge of landing their preferred replacement.

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Ben Jacobs provides Pep Chavarria to Chelsea update

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea are close to reaching a full agreement with Rayo Vallecano for Chavarria.

The Stamford Bridge club are finalising a transfer package worth €19 million plus performance-related add-ons, with an official agreement described as virtually close.

Personal terms between the player and Chelsea are already completely agreed.

Following the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid earlier in the summer window, Chelsea identified Chavarria as their ideal tactical addition on the left side of defense.

The Spaniard is expected to complete his medical in London before officially being unveiled as the Blues’ latest recruitment.

? BREAKING: Chelsea set to sign Pep Chavarria. €19m plus add-ons package being finalised. Agreement close. https://t.co/nh2bklFg5H — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 5, 2026

Chelsea were previously linked with Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson

Before locking in their deal for Chavarria, Chelsea thoroughly explored alternative defensive options across Europe, including Leeds United’s Swedish international Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The Sweden international had attracted attention after a series of consistent performances, and he previously admitted it was flattering to be linked with a club of Chelsea’s stature.

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The player himself spoke about the interest from Blues, admitting it was flattening to be linked with Chelsea.

He said (quotes via Football Place):

“I haven’t had a focus on it because there has been so much with Leeds, the World Cup and then I have become a father now so I have really zoned out from that part of football.

But it’s nice that they see me as an alternative and it’s a sign that something good has been done. Then we’ll see what happens, but I’m happy where I am.”

However, Chelsea ultimately decided to prioritise Chavarria, with negotiations for the Rayo Vallecano defender progressing much faster in recent days.

As a result, Gudmundsson now looks set to remain at Leeds United.

That will come as welcome news for Daniel Farke, particularly after the Swedish defender picked up a minor injury during Leeds’ 4-2 pre-season victory over Liverpool.

Assuming the setback is not serious, Gudmundsson is expected to remain an important part of Leeds’ plans heading into the new campaign.