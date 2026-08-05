(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Manchester City have made the first move towards a possible deal for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as they prepare for the prospect of losing Savinho to Tottenham.



The Portugal international would give Enzo Maresca a proven Premier League attacker who can operate on either flank, carry the ball at speed and create chances in transition.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

City have already spent heavily this summer, most notably on midfielder Elliot Anderson, while also adding young attacking talent Jeremy Monga.

However, neither arrival directly replaces Savinho’s width, making another winger necessary if the Brazilian leaves.

Romano confirms City make contact with Chelsea winger

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have contacted Neto’s representatives to discuss a potential move.

He is one of the main options being considered if Savinho completes a transfer to Tottenham, although Chelsea’s valuation will determine whether negotiations progress.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The interest makes tactical sense because Maresca previously worked with Neto at Chelsea and understands how to use his pace, pressing and ability to attack defenders one-on-one.

City’s window has already included major investment, so they are unlikely to meet an excessive asking price without first raising money through Savinho’s departure.

Tottenham are also keeping Neto on their shortlist as a backup, meaning they could compete with City if their preferred move collapses.

Move depends on asking price for Neto

talkSPORT reports that Chelsea could demand around £70 million for the winger, who joined them for £54 million.

That price reflects his contract, Premier League experience and importance, but Chelsea’s crowded attack may create room for a sale following another expensive summer.

For City, Neto would be a strong replacement rather than a dramatic tactical change.

He is direct, technically secure and already familiar with Maresca’s demands. The main concern is whether his injury history and inconsistent final output justify such a large fee.

Man City should proceed only if Savinho leaves for a substantial amount.

Tottenham’s interest gives Chelsea leverage and could trigger a bidding battle, but City should avoid overpaying simply to stop a rival.

Man United told to sign Chelsea player if they want to challenge for the league title