(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are in advanced negotiations to sign Real Salt Lake youngster Zavier Gozo as the London club looks to strengthen his squad before the new Premier League season.

The Eagles have built a reputation for identifying emerging talent from across the globe, and the highly-rated American has now emerged as one of their leading targets.

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Crystal Palace in advanced talks for Zavier Gozo

As per Football Insider, the South London club are locked in advanced discussions with Real Salt Lake.

While a formal agreement is yet to be fully reached for the 19-year-old wing-back, negotiations are currently centered on a transfer package worth around £11.1 million.

Key stakeholders across all parties remain confident that the remaining details can be sorted out smoothly, with expectations growing that a deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.

The versatile wide player has attracted interest thanks to his pace, athleticism and ability to operate in multiple roles down the right flank.

Who is Zavier Gozo?

Gozo is regarded as one of Major League Soccer’s brightest young prospects.

Capable of operating as a full-fledged right winger or a high-intensity right wing-back, the 19-year-old is renowned for his blistering explosive pace, direct dribbling style, and relentless work rate.

Gozo progressed through Real Salt Lake’s academy before making his senior debut for the club in late 2023.

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His impressive development earned him MLS All-Star recognition in 2026, while he has also represented the United States at youth level, playing a key role during the nation’s run to the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship final.

Should Palace complete the move, it would continue the club’s strategy of investing in young players with significant long-term potential.