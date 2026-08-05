(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Spurs are now in direct talks with the Dutch international’s representatives.

However, any deal remains heavily dependent on Liverpool’s transfer plans, particularly their ongoing efforts to sign PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

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Fabrizio Romano provides Cody Gakpo update

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have opened direct dialogue with the representatives of Cody Gakpo following initial approaches made earlier in the summer transfer window.

While Spurs are actively trying to negotiate a potential move to North London, any potential transfer rests entirely on Liverpool’s final stance and financial considerations.

Romano revealed that Liverpool previously closed the door on Gakpo’s exit during July, treating the 27-year-old Dutch international as an essential component of their squad.

However, the situation could shift depending on Tottenham’s willingness to submit a compelling financial offer and Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

With Liverpool actively negotiating for Barcola, who remains their top transfer target, sanctioning a departure for Gakpo could serve as a vital means to balance the books and fund their own record-breaking signing.

Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July. Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit. #THFC are trying.

??? Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July. Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit.#THFC are trying. pic.twitter.com/Soi9E1bkaL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

Liverpool should not sell Gakpo unless they have Barcola secured

From a tactical and squad-depth perspective, Liverpool sanctioning Gakpo’s exit before securing a replacement would carry immense risk.

The Netherlands international has become an important member of the squad since joining from PSV Eindhoven, offering versatility across the front line and contributing consistently in both goals and assists.

Across all competitions for Liverpool, Gakpo has recorded 50 goals and 23 assists, while proving capable of operating on the left wing or as a central forward.

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Liverpool’s attack has already weakened after they, what some would argue, pushed Salah out of the club.

Allowing Gakpo to join a Premier League rival before securing a replacement would leave Liverpool significantly lighter in attack heading into the new campaign.

While a substantial offer from Spurs, reportedly valued around £70m, might be financially enticing, the Reds hierarchy must ensure Bradley Barcola is fully wrapped up first.