(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes of pulling off a sensational move for Vinicius Jr have suffered a significant setback after the latest update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian winger had been heavily linked with a blockbuster switch to the Emirates Stadium amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Real Madrid.

However, fresh developments suggest the Spanish giants are now making real progress towards securing his future.

Fabrizio Romano provides Vinicius Jr contract update

Romano revealed that a key meeting took place between Real Madrid officials, Vinicius Jr and representatives from Roc Nation to discuss a new contract.

According to the Italian journalist, the talks were extremely encouraging for all parties involved, with Madrid now eager to bring the situation to a swift conclusion.

The discussions regarding a contract extension were described as “very positive” by all parties involved.

Romano posted on X:

“Meeting between Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr and Roc Nation today has gone very well. Real Madrid consider Vini’s new deal a priority and are waiting for the player’s final answer as soon as possible.”

Real Madrid have made resolving the 26-year-old’s long-term future an absolute priority and have requested a final answer from the player and his camp as soon as possible.

With contract talks now accelerating rapidly in Madrid, the Spanish giants are focused on closing the deal swiftly to end any lingering exit speculation.

??? The meeting between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr with his agents today has been described as ‘very positive’ by all parties involved. Discussions are underway over new deal with his agency Roc Nation and the player himself. Real Madrid asked for final answer ASAP. ? pic.twitter.com/OQW2g3bZuN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

Why this is a blow for Arsenal

This positive breakthrough between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr comes as a major blow to Arsenal, who had made the Brazilian superstar their absolute top target for the summer window.

The Gunners were monitoring the situation closely, hoping to pounce if contract extension negotiations stalled between the winger and the La Liga club.

Reports indicated that Arsenal even made a “monstrous” financial offer to entice Vinicius Jr to North London, with his agency expected to present the proposal to Real Madrid if talks faltered.

Mikel Arteta has consistently spoken about adding world-class quality to his squad, and Vinicius Jr would undoubtedly have represented one of the biggest signings in Premier League history.

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His recent reaction to a question about Vinicius Jr. even indicated that the links are more concrete than just rumours.

However, Romano’s latest update indicates that the player and Real Madrid are moving closer to an agreement.

Should Vinicius Jr officially sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabéu, it will definitively end Arsenal’s pursuit, forcing the Premier League contenders to pivot to alternative targets late in the transfer window.