Jadon Sancho in Aston Villa training (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho reportedly has agreements with several clubs after leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent after a difficult spell at Man Utd, which also saw him go out on loan three times.

Sancho was most recently on loan at Aston Villa, and although he played a part in their Europa League-winning squad, they decided against keeping him.

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According to Sky Sports, Sancho now has agreements in place with a number of unnamed clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East.

Sancho is seemingly yet to decide where he’ll be playing next, but the former England international is apparently not too short of options.

Jadon Sancho’s decline since joining Manchester United

It’s quite staggering to see how badly Sancho’s career has tailed off since he made the move to United from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2021.

Sancho looked like a huge talent at Dortmund, and BBC Sport reported that the Red Devils paid £73m to sign him.

It quickly seemed clear, however, that Sancho was struggling, and one has to wonder if he simply chose the wrong club at such a crucial stage of his career.

While Sancho himself probably isn’t blameless here, he’s also far from the only big name to flop with MUFC in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

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Other big-name signings like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Antony, and Andre Onana also ended up being big disappointments.

Still, for someone as expensive as Sancho to now be on the market as a free agent and seemingly lacking interest from any top Premier League clubs shows just how much his stock has fallen.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up playing next, but there seems a decent chance that his top-level career in Europe is already over at an age which should really be his peak performance years.