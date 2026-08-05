Malo Gusto celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has reportedly greenlit a potential transfer move for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto.

The France international, valued at around £75m by the Blues, is an important player at Stamford Bridge, but there has been some uncertainty over his future this summer.

We’ve been informed of Manchester City being interested in Gusto, so that could be one to watch, but it now seems also PSG are emerging as suitors as well.

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According to the Sun, Chelsea’s £75m asking price could be an issue, but PSG are assessing whether or not to make a move.

The Ligue 1 giants already have Achraf Hakimi at right-back, so they won’t want to spend huge money on Gusto, even if the extra depth could be useful for them.

Can Chelsea afford to lose Malo Gusto?

Chelsea have already sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid this summer, so it remains to be seen if they should really be getting another reliable first-team player move on.

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Gusto doesn’t necessarily look like he’d be a guaranteed starter for Chelsea, though, due to the presence of Reece James as another good right-back option.

James has been rather injury-prone, though, so Gusto could still have a role to play, even if it might also be tempting for CFC to make a profit from his sale.

According to BBC Sport‘s report at the time, Chelsea paid only £31m to sign Gusto from Lyon, so if they can land something close to £75m that would have to go down as very shrewd business.

PSG would surely be tempting for Malo Gusto

Gusto has previously played in his native France and it might be tempting for him to go back there and join the country’s biggest club.

PSG are dominant in the French top flight and have also won the last two Champions League finals in a row, whereas Chelsea aren’t even in Europe next season.

The 23-year-old would likely see this as a big step up for him, but ultimately it will come down to whether or not PSG decide to make a potentially expensive signing one of their top priorities.