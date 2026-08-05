Myles Lewis-Skelly in action for Arsenal in pre-season (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly learned that Arsenal will not be considering any offers for Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer.

The talented 19-year-old has already established himself as a hugely important player at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Mikel Arteta wants to keep him.

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Despite Lewis-Skelly being linked with Man Utd by the Independent, it seems the latest update is that the Red Devils would be wasting their time.

According to Football Insider, Arteta wants to keep hold of Lewis-Skelly and the club would not be prepared to let him join a major rival anyway.

Myles Lewis-Skelly remains important to Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly’s journey at Arsenal has been a bit of a mixed one so far, but overall he’s clearly shown a lot of potential at a young age.

The England international started out as a left-back in the 2024/25 season, and although he shone in that role, he arguably already showed signs of looking more suited to playing in midfield.

Lewis-Skelly eventually got that chance in the final few weeks of the 2025/26 season, after mostly finding himself on the bench for much of the campaign.

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Still, Arteta then showed his trust in the youngster, starting him in a series of crucial games in Arsenal’s title run-in, as well as in the Champions League final.

Man United to miss out on Lewis-Skelly

Overall, it’s not too surprising that United don’t look to have much hope of bringing Lewis-Skelly to Old Trafford.

MUFC could do with making a new signing at left-back, but that’s not even necessarily Lewis-Skelly’s best position, so he might not be keen on that kind of move.

It will be interesting to see, however, if ‘MLS’ can continue to play regularly for Arsenal in the season ahead, and, if not, if he then decides to reconsider his future at a later date.

AFC have a big talent on their hands, but there’s also a lot of competition for places in Arteta’s squad, with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi performing well in midfield, while Bruno Guimaraes is also expected to join imminently, according to BBC Sport.