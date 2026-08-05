Man United ready to offload 'special' player as Euro giants open talks with agent

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Juventus are pushing ahead with negotiations for another versatile forward, with Manchester United now reportedly willing to discuss a temporary departure for Joshua Zirkzee.



The Italian giants have already made significant changes to their attack, but Luciano Spalletti appears keen to add a player who can link midfield with the frontline rather than operate solely as a traditional penalty-box striker.

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Zirkzee fits that profile because of his technical quality, physical presence and previous success in Serie A.

For United, a loan could offer the Dutchman regular football while creating space in Michael Carrick’s squad, although the structure of any purchase clause will be crucial.

Juventus are ready to move for Man United attacker

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are ready to accelerate negotiations after holding discussions with Zirkzee’s representatives and Man United.

The Premier League club have opened the door to a loan, representing important progress after previously preferring a permanent transfer.

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Juventus need Zirkzee because he can play as a centre-forward, drop into deeper areas and create space for quicker attackers.

His understanding of Italian football should also reduce the adaptation period after his difficult spell in England.

United’s willingness to negotiate reflects their current attacking hierarchy.

Benjamin Sesko remains the main striker, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can also operate centrally. Zirkzee therefore risks spending another season without consistent starts unless a move is completed.

Thiago Motta has praised Zirkzee in the past by calling him a ‘special‘ player.

Kolo Muani arrival makes loan deal sensible

Juventus’ transfer window has already produced a major attacking investment.

Reuters confirmed that Randal Kolo Muani joined permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €38 million plus potential bonuses.

The club have also added young forward Jeff Ekhator, meaning Zirkzee would arrive as a complementary option rather than an automatic starter.

That makes a low-risk loan the logical solution for Juventus, while United should push for an option that can become an obligation based on appearances or qualification targets.

Interest from another Italian or European club could strengthen United’s negotiating position, but Juventus may withdraw if the cost becomes too high after their existing spending.

The move could revive Zirkzee’s career because Serie A better suits his patient, combination-based style.

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