Man United suffer setback in their pursuit of Newcastle star Lewis Hall

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Manchester United have suffered a major setback in their search for a long-term left-back after Newcastle United made it clear they will not consider a sale for Lewis Hall.



Michael Carrick wants a younger defender who can eventually succeed Luke Shaw, whose fitness record makes it difficult to rely on him throughout a demanding campaign.

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Patrick Dorgu has also impressed further forward, encouraging United to view him as an attacking option rather than their permanent answer at full-back.

Their window has already strengthened midfield with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, while Karl Darlow has added experience in goal, but the left side of defence remains unresolved.

Newcastle are determined to keep Hall

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have informed United that Hall is unavailable and remains a central part of their long-term project.

The 21-year-old is reportedly United’s leading target because of his Premier League experience, progressive passing and ability to move naturally between left-back and midfield.

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Newcastle’s refusal is understandable after a difficult window that has already seen Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali depart, while Bruno Guimarães has also moved towards the exit.

Selling another young England international would further weaken the squad and send the wrong message about their rebuild.

Wider interest from clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich also means Newcastle know Hall’s value could continue rising, giving them even less reason to negotiate.

Man United must find another solution in the market

Hall would be an excellent fit at Old Trafford. His energy would provide width, while his composure in possession could help United build through pressure and allow Dorgu to remain in a more advanced role.

However, Newcastle’s stance appears too strong for United to overturn without submitting an excessive offer.

talkSPORT reports that Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is among the alternatives under consideration. That interest gives United another route, although Arsenal would also be reluctant to strengthen a domestic rival.

Man United should make one serious attempt before moving on. Hall may be the ideal target, but paying an inflated fee to force Newcastle into selling would undermine the disciplined work already completed during the window.

A younger alternative with similar technical qualities would be a smarter investment than allowing one unavailable player to delay the entire defensive rebuild.

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