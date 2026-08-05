Chelsea exit is only a matter of time for 27-year-old England international

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Como are closing in on a major defensive addition after reaching an agreement with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah.



The England international is expected to complete his medical before signing a five-year contract, with the overall package potentially reaching around £30 million.

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Cesc Fàbregas needs another experienced centre-back as Como prepare for the added demands of Champions League football.

Their transfer window has been focused on raising the squad’s level rather than simply adding depth, and Chalobah would bring Premier League experience, versatility and leadership to a defence facing a far more demanding schedule.

Como reach agreement with Chelsea for Chalobah

According to The Athletic, Chalobah is set to undergo medical checks after Como agreed an initial fee of approximately £25 million, with another £5 million available through performance-related bonuses.

The 27-year-old is then expected to sign a contract running until 2031.

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Chalobah is particularly valuable to Como because he can operate in a back three or a traditional four-man defence.

He is comfortable defending large spaces, stepping into midfield with the ball and covering multiple defensive positions when required.

Chelsea’s window has brought significant changes to Xabi Alonso’s squad, increasing the competition at centre-back and making a sale financially attractive.

As an academy graduate, Chalobah’s transfer fee will also be recorded as pure profit, helping Chelsea balance their heavy investment elsewhere.

Defender to get opportunity to play Champions League

TalkSPORT reports that the agreement also includes a sell-on clause, meaning Chelsea could benefit again if Como eventually move the defender for a larger fee.

Earlier interest from Inter Milan and other European clubs could have created a bidding battle, so Como deserve credit for moving decisively.

For Chalobah, the transfer offers something Chelsea could not guarantee: regular football and a prominent role in the Champions League.

Como gain a defender entering his prime, while Chelsea reduce an overcrowded department after strengthening with Maxence Lacroix.

This is excellent business for Como. The fee is significant, but they are buying a player with more than 100 Premier League appearances who can immediately improve their organisation and physicality.

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