(Photo by Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

FC Koln are closing in on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mikey Moore, with negotiations between the two clubs now at an advanced stage.

The Bundesliga side have emerged as clear favourites to land the highly-rated teenager on loan as Spurs look to accelerate the winger’s development with regular first-team football.

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Florian Plettenberg: Mikey Moore to FC Koln close to completion

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that FC Köln and Tottenham are making strong progress in talks over a season-long loan move for the 18-year-old.

According to Plettenberg, the German club are increasingly confident that an agreement will be reached in the near future.

Importantly, the current structure of the deal does not include an option to buy.

The current framework of the arrangement is structured strictly as a standard season-long loan without an option to buy.

Tottenham maintain complete faith in Moore’s long-term potential in North London and strictly turned down permanent purchase clauses from interested suitors, ensuring the Englishman will return to Spurs following his spell in Germany.

Plettenberg confirmed that the deal is firmly “on,” with Köln establishing themselves as the absolute frontrunners ahead of competing interest across Europe.

Plettenberg wrote on X:

FC Köln and Tottenham are in advanced negotiations over Mikey Moore. Köln are confident of reaching an agreement very soon. The current plan is a loan deal without an option to buy. Deal on.

?? 1. FC Köln and Tottenham are in advanced negotiations over Mikey Moore. Köln are confident of reaching an agreement very soon. The current plan is a loan deal without an option to buy. Deal on. #effzeh @SkySportDE ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/gXR854yU7o — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 5, 2026

Tottenham continue to develop their star kid

Mikey Moore is widely regarded as one of Spurs’ finest academy products in recent years.

He became the club’s youngest-ever Premier League debutant and also became Spurs’ youngest-ever goalscorer in a major European competition, before continuing his development with an impressive loan spell at Rangers last season.

During his time in Scotland, the England youth international made 47 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

His performances earned him both the Rangers Men’s Young Player of the Year award and the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year honour.

Bundesliga move could be the ideal next step

A season in the Bundesliga would provide Moore with another valuable opportunity to continue his development at senior level.

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Regular minutes in one of Europe’s strongest leagues should help him improve tactically and physically while facing a consistently high standard of opposition.

For Tottenham, a loan without a purchase option ensures Moore gains crucial experience before returning to compete for a place under Roberto De Zerbi.

If talks continue to progress as expected, the teenager could complete his move to FC Köln in the coming days, with Spurs viewing the temporary switch as another important stage in his long-term development.