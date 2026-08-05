Mo Salah transfer gets 'here we go' treatment from Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Trabzonspor are closing in on one of the most remarkable signings in Turkish football history after reaching an agreement with Mohamed Salah.



The former Liverpool forward is set to join on a two-year contract as a free agent, allowing the Black Sea club to add a global superstar without paying a transfer fee.

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Trabzonspor need a decisive attacker after finishing third in the Süper Lig and preparing for a Europa League play-off campaign.

Their window had been relatively measured rather than spectacular, but this deal would completely change its direction by adding elite finishing, leadership and enormous commercial appeal.

Romano announces ‘Here we go’ for Salah deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is in place for Salah to become a Trabzonspor player on a two-year deal.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Mo Salah to Trabzonspor, here we go! Club confirms agreement in place for the Egyptian striker. Salah joins on two year deal as free agent after leaving Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/JhILAobRvE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2026

Romano delivered his famous “here we go” confirmation after the Turkish club publicly acknowledged that negotiations had started.

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There is still an important difference between an agreement and a formally completed transfer.

Reuters reported that club chairman Ertuğrul Doğan said the move had not been officially finalised, with Salah expected to complete medical checks before travelling to Trabzon to sign the necessary documents.

The Egyptian gives Trabzonspor exactly what they require: a forward capable of deciding tight games, producing consistently from the right and carrying the pressure that comes with a serious title challenge.

Move could transform the Turkish league

The wider transfer race makes Trabzonspor’s progress even more impressive.

Salah had been close to joining Beşiktaş, but those negotiations reportedly stalled because of disagreements involving finances and image rights.

He had also been linked with Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer, where clubs could potentially have offered larger financial packages.

Trabzonspor’s success therefore suggests the sporting project and opportunity to remain in European competition carried genuine weight.

This is an outstanding move provided his salary does not damage the club’s wage structure.

Salah is no longer at his absolute peak, but his goals, experience and winning mentality should immediately improve the team.

A side that finished third can now realistically believe it possesses the match-winner needed to challenge Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

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