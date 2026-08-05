Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has changed agents this summer amid some transfer interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The England international was a star performer for Forest last season, finishing with 18 goals and seven assists in all competitions and looking hugely unfortunate to miss out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Gibbs-White had also been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham last summer, only for Forest to end up keeping him and tying him down to a new deal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to the Daily Mail, however, he’s had interest in him again this summer, with Chelsea looking at him, while Man Utd considered him in case of Bruno Fernandes’ potential departure from Old Trafford.

Latest on Morgan Gibbs-White’s future as he changes agents

The report notes that Gibbs-White has now changed agents, which could be a sign that he’s keen to get himself a big move out of the City Ground.

However, it remains to be seen precisely how much concrete interest there is in the 26-year-old right now, with United’s interest reported as cooling now that Fernandes doesn’t look like leaving.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea could perhaps still benefit from signing Gibbs-White, but they’ve already spent big money on a top attacking midfielder this summer in the form of Morgan Rogers.

On top of that, Forest surely won’t want to sell another star name after the big-money sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

Does Gibbs-White need a big move?

Gibbs-White has really enjoyed his football at Forest, and he could take his game up a level again under exciting new managerial appointment Oliver Glasner.

At the same time, however, he’ll surely look at his World Cup snub this summer and wonder if playing for one of the more established big six would help his England chances in the future.

Gibbs-White seems more than good enough to be playing for a club in the Champions League, so it will be interesting to see if he pushes for a move, and if there are any takers later on in the window.