Luka Sucic in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s incoming new manager Matthias Jaissle is reportedly pushing for the club to seal the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic.

The 23-year-old is emerging as a favourite of Jaissle to strengthen in midfield this summer, in what looks like becoming a bit of a problem position for Newcastle.

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With Bruno Guimaraes now widely expected to complete a move to Arsenal, as per BBC Sport and others, it would make sense for the Magpies to try to find a replacement in that position.

Sucic has shone at Sociedad and could be the solution in that position, with Sportske Novosti reporting that Jaissle has requested the signing of the Croatia international.

Matthias Jaissle knows Luka Sucic well

Jaissle will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad he’s inheriting from Eddie Howe, with Sucic looking ideal to help the new manager implement his ideas.

The pair have previously linked up together at Red Bull Salzburg, so they should have a decent understanding together and that will only benefit Newcastle.

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It won’t be easy for Sucic to replace Guimaraes, but NUFC have done some smart recruitment before, and this looks like a potentially good investment in a young player who can develop and improve in the near future.

Still, it’s undoubtedly going to be a challenging season at St James’ Park after so much change in a short space of time.

Signings like Sucic could help, but it’s not going to be easy for Newcastle to bounce back from losing Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, and with Jaissle replacing the long-serving Howe as manager.