Liverpool contact super agent Mendes to complete transfer of PSG superstar

(Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to rebuild the right side of their attack, with Ibrahim Mbaye emerging as a serious target alongside Bradley Barcola.



The Reds need greater speed, unpredictability and natural width following Mohamed Salah’s departure, while Andoni Iraola has publicly acknowledged that another winger is required.

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Liverpool’s transfer window has strengthened other areas, but finding a long-term solution on the right remains one of their biggest priorities.

Mbaye is younger and considerably cheaper than Barcola, although signing both would show that Liverpool are planning a complete attacking refresh rather than searching for one direct replacement.

Liverpool push for transfer after player approval

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool are pushing to sign Mbaye after the 18-year-old gave his approval to a possible Anfield move.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye. The 18-year-old is understood to be keen on the move to Anfield, with Liverpool looking to strengthen their right-wing options this summer. @RMCsport Talks with PSG are expected to begin… pic.twitter.com/a86H6rfwmy — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 4, 2026

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Talks with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to begin, with the French champions reportedly valuing him at more than €50 million.

Liverpool want Mbaye because he can operate on either wing, attack defenders directly and provide the pace needed for Iraola’s transition-based football.

He would initially strengthen the rotation rather than carry Salah’s full responsibility, while Barcola would arrive as the more established option.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Liverpool contacted the player’s new agent, Jorge Mendes.

🚨🔴 Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes. Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs — giving priority to #LFC project. Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off. Talks will follow, as @FabriceHawkins reported. pic.twitter.com/4DFqcIdazE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2026

Reds need to act quickly to get the deal done

Liverpool’s strategy is ambitious, but completing two deals with PSG will be extremely difficult.

Barcola carries an enormous valuation, while Paris will only consider allowing Mbaye to leave if an exceptional offer arrives.

Paying heavily for both could limit Liverpool’s ability to address any remaining weaknesses elsewhere in the squad.

The competition also matters. Mbaye has received proposals from Bundesliga clubs, while Manchester City and Tottenham have monitored his situation.

Romano reports that he is currently giving priority to Liverpool’s project, but that advantage could disappear if negotiations with PSG drag on.

Mbaye may be the more sensible deal. Barcola offers greater immediate quality, but the teenager provides elite potential at a much lower price. Liverpool should continue pursuing both ideally.

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