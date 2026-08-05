(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are nearing an agreement with Marseille for an experienced goalkeeper as they continue reshaping the position behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The Premier League side need reliable cover after James Trafford moved closer to joining Leeds United in search of regular football.

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Rather than spending heavily on another young goalkeeper, City appear to have chosen a proven international in Gerónimo Rulli, who understands the demands of elite competition and would be comfortable accepting a supporting role.

Their transfer window has involved significant squad changes, making this a sensible, low-cost move that adds experience without consuming funds needed elsewhere.

Man City are close to reaching agreement

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are advancing negotiations to sign Rulli, with the Argentine eager to complete the move.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed on a two-year contract, while City have submitted an opening offer of around €2 million.

Marseille are asking for closer to €3.5 million, leaving only a relatively small gap between the clubs.

Rulli would join as Donnarumma’s deputy and provide experienced cover in domestic cup competitions.

City need that security because Trafford’s expected departure removes their main alternative in goal.

Rulli also has history with the club, having previously been on City’s books without making a senior appearance before returning permanently to Real Sociedad.

Deal makes sense for the player and the clubs involved

FourFourTwo reports that Marseille’s pursuit of Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes could help unlock Rulli’s departure.

That replacement plan reduces the French club’s need to resist the move, while Leeds’ push for Trafford has created greater urgency for City to secure experienced backup.

From City’s perspective, the transfer carries very little risk. Rulli has played in Spain, France and the Netherlands, won the Europa League with Villarreal and been part of successful Argentina squads.

He is unlikely to challenge Donnarumma immediately, but he can provide leadership and dependable cover without disrupting the goalkeeping hierarchy.

This is smart squad management rather than an exciting headline signing. City are replacing an ambitious younger goalkeeper with an experienced professional who understands his likely role.

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