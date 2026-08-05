Romano issues 'here we go' update for Man United exit after player gets approval to travel

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Celta Vigo are closing in on a new goalkeeper after agreeing a loan move with Manchester United for Altay Bayindir that includes a potential permanent transfer.



The Spanish club need stronger competition for Andrei Radu, who was their established first choice, while Ivan Villar has been permitted to consider offers elsewhere.

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Claudio Giráldez’s side have already strengthened several areas during a productive transfer window, but adding another experienced goalkeeper was one of their final priorities.

For United, the move reduces an overcrowded department and gives Bayindir the regular playing opportunity that was becoming increasingly difficult to find at Old Trafford.

Romano confirms agreement between Celta & Man United

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United have authorised Bayindir to travel for his medical and complete the contract formalities.

🚨🔵⚪️ Celta Vigo have agreed deal with Man United to sign Altay Bayindir as new goalkeeper, here we go! 🇹🇷 Understand it’s a loan move with €4m buy option, fee subject to changes based on appearances. Bayindir, authorized to travel for medical and contract signing by #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/zlBYl7hVsE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

The agreement is an initial loan containing a €4 million option to buy, with the final amount potentially changing depending on the number of appearances he makes.

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Celta need the Turkish international because they wanted genuine competition in goal rather than relying entirely on Radu.

AS reports that Bayindir is expected to become another addition following the arrivals of Aleix Febas and Javi Galán, while defender Abdoulaye Faye has also joined the squad.

For United, Senne Lammens remains the established first choice, while Karl Darlow’s arrival further reduced Bayindir’s pathway to meaningful minutes.

Spanish move is a win-win situation for all parties

The transfer appears beneficial for all sides. Bayindir needs consistent football after struggling to establish himself in Manchester, while Celta gain an international goalkeeper without committing to a large permanent fee immediately.

The appearance-related conditions also protect the Spanish club if he fails to displace Radu.

Previous interest from Beşiktaş and other clubs could have pushed United towards demanding a permanent sale.

However, Celta’s loan proposal offers the player a route into La Liga and gives United the possibility of receiving a fee later rather than keeping an unhappy backup.

The €4 million option represents good value for Celta if Bayindir performs regularly.

He has sometimes looked uncertain in England, but a calmer environment and consistent selection could rebuild his confidence.

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