Geny Catamo in action for Sporting Lisbon against Celtic (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Sunderland reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, though his asking price looks too high.

According to latest reports, Catamo looked to be worth around €30m back in April, though his asking price is now said to have doubled to around €60m.

It seems Sunderland have had some contact over potentially signing the Mozambique international, according to A Bola, but they are surely not going to pay quite as much as €60m for him.

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The Black Cats had a strong season in 2025/26, qualifying for the Europa League, but that doesn’t mean they can just throw money at anyone.

Catamo looks like a decent talent, but €60m just doesn’t look reasonable, even in this inflated market we’re seeing so far this summer.

What next for Geny Catamo to Sunderland transfer saga?

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland try negotiating that price down, and contacts over a deal suggest he is a player they’re really keen to sign.

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2028 and has also been linked with other Premier League clubs in the past, so if Sunderland don’t move quickly then they could find they’re beaten to his signature.

Sporting could, in all honesty, do well to cash in on someone who isn’t even one of their most important players.

Something like €30-40m would be a pretty decent price in that context, though they also won’t want to lose too many players at once.

?? Nottingham Forest are progressing to sign Ousmane Diomandé as new centre back. Negotiations remain underway. ? https://t.co/HLsw5E3TdL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

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As Fabrizio Romano has reported in the X post above, Sporting look set to sell Ousmane Diomande to Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Portuguese giants won’t want to also have to find a replacement for Catamo in the same window, so perhaps that explains the surprisingly high price tag, which will probably put a lot of suitors off.