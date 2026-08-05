Tijjani Reijnders could leave Manchester City (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is reportedly emerging as a £55m transfer target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Netherlands international only joined Man City a year ago, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations so far.

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After impressing during his time at AC Milan, it seemed like Reijnders was ready to take his game to the next level with a move to a big club in the Premier League, but he started only 19 league matches for City.

According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old is now open to a move so he can get more first-team football, and Forest are interested in a potential £55m deal.

Tijjani Reijnders looks set to leave Manchester City but won’t come cheap

The report suggests, however, that City might be holding out for more like £60m for Reijnders, with that asking price apparently proving too high for Atletico Madrid earlier in the transfer window.

Forest have a lot of money to spend, however, after selling star midfielder Elliot Anderson to City for a fee reported to be as high as £116m, according to BBC Sport.

Still, it will be interesting to see how much they’re prepared to go all out for someone like Reijnders, who has struggled in English football, and who isn’t exactly the youngest.

Manchester City exits expected

The report goes on to add that Rodri could be leaving MCFC for a transfer to Real Madrid, and one imagines we’ll see other departures from the Etihad Stadium soon.

James Trafford has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds United by Sky Sports, and there has long been interest from Tottenham in Savinho, as per Fabrizio Romano…

??? Tottenham keep considering Savinho their top priority with Brazilian winger keen on the move. Savio wants to go and #MCFC now aware. Deal now depends on Man City stance as talks have been ongoing since June. ? https://t.co/UBdQ5Jx8C4 pic.twitter.com/EilTqiBoho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

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All in all, it’s a summer of big change at the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola stepped down as manager at the end of last season, with Enzo Maresca coming in as his replacement.

It will be fascinating to see how this new era gets started, but it increasingly looks like a few of the club’s familiar faces won’t be around for it.