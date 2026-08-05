Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Brendon Thorne, Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly keen on a potential summer transfer window move for £65m-rated Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal international is back at Stamford Bridge after a loan spell at Bayern Munich, but it perhaps seems unlikely that he’ll be staying with the Blues.

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Jackson has struggled to show his best form at Chelsea, while he also didn’t get that much playing time at Bayern, despite a respectable return of 11 goals and three assists last season.

Spurs are now showing an interest in Jackson, and he’s thought to be open to a move to get more first-team football, according to the Daily Mail.

Nicolas Jackson transfer won’t come cheap

Jackson may not be an important part of this Chelsea squad, but it seems he could still cost as much as £65m, according to the Mail’s report.

Tottenham are yet to enter into any formal negotiations, but one imagines they would try to get that price down, as it sounds like a lot for a fairly average player.

Jackson has his qualities, but he hasn’t set the world alight in the Premier League and some Spurs fans might feel their club could aim higher as they look for a new signing up front.

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Tottenham’s busy summer so far

It’s been an ambitious transfer window so far from Tottenham as they’ve spent big on proven players like Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The north Londoners could do with strengthening up front next, but they could surely do better than Jackson.

The 25-year-old might be a decent option if he were to join on loan, and act as mostly a squad player, but he’s not the kind of striker to help take Spurs to the next level.

The club’s other signings look like genuine improvements to the squad, and will likely have had interest from other top sides.

Jackson is just not at that level, and if he’s going to cost as much as £65m then THFC should surely stay well away.