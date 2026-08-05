Vinicius Jr leaves Real Madrid meeting, Arsenal tipped to "break the bank to sign" Brazilian superstar

Vinicius Junior in Real Madrid training (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior has been seen leaving his meeting with Real Madrid today amid ongoing transfer links with Arsenal.

It is not yet confirmed one way or another if Vini Jr and his representatives have rejected or accepted an offer from Los Blancos, but one well-connected figure suspects that the Brazil international seems set to turn a new deal down.

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See below as Vinicius was seen leaving in a car after talks with Real Madrid today, which have been described as key to his future, as per numerous sources, though we’re yet to know the outcome…

? Vinicius Jr est parti après 13h30 de la Ciudad Real Madrid ! ? @ACTUSRMCF pic.twitter.com/iJNoP0AJes — Le Journal du Real (@lejournaldureal) August 5, 2026

Former Real Madrid player and director Predrag Mijatovic, however, does not seem optimistic about his former club’s chances of keeping Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior looks set to snub Real Madrid deal

Speaking to El Larguero, as quoted and translated by TEAMtalk, Mijatovic said that he could see Vinicius leaving, based on how he’s behaved so far, while he’s also hearing that Arsenal are ready to pounce and break the bank for him if he becomes available.

2Now we know what Madrid is offering him, and Vinicius has rejected it,” Mijatovic said.

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“At this point in the summer, with one year left on his contract, this whole situation clearly tells me that Vinicius isn’t planning to renew.”

He added: “Arsenal are very interested in signing him. I have reports from England that Arsenal are planning to break the bank to sign him.

“If he doesn’t want to renew, we’ll have to make a significant transfer fee. We’ll see what happens, but by August, things are still uncertain.

“If you can’t convince him to renew, we’ll have to consider getting a lot of money for him.”

Will Arsenal really break the bank for Vinicius Junior?

Clearly this would be one of Arsenal’s most expensive signings ever, both in terms of the player’s transfer fee, and his wages.

At the moment, Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s highest earner on £15.6m a year, based on the figures via Spotrac.

One imagines Vini Jr would be on much more than that and it’s important to question if that could unsettle the dressing room at the Emirates Stadium…

Player Annual salary Bukayo Saka £15.6m Kai Havertz £14.5m Gabriel Jesus £13.7m William Saliba £13m Declan Rice £12.4m Martin Odegaard £12.4m Viktor Gyokeres £10.4m

At the same time, if Arsenal can afford a superstar signing like this, then it could truly take the team to the next level, and surely the other players would have to be on board with that.

The north London giants won the Premier League title last season and will want more success as soon as possible, especially as they also came so close but ultimately lost the Champions League final on penalties to PSG.

Vinicius could help Arsenal become a dominant force, and that’s why you see clubs paying the big money and making special exceptions when these opportunities arise.