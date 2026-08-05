Arsenal logo at Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid are reportedly having an important meeting now amid transfer interest from Arsenal.

The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu, and this has alerted the Premier League champions to a potential audacious transfer move.

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Vinicius is one of the best players and biggest names in world football, and it seems important discussions are underway as we speak to determine his future with Real Madrid.

See below for an update from Radio Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez, while there has also been video footage of Vini Jr arriving for today’s meeting…

La reunión ya se está celebrando y el Real Madrid pretende salir de ella con una solución clara. https://t.co/jax6BklS1m — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 5, 2026

“The meeting is already underway, and Real Madrid intends to emerge from it with a clear solution,” the journalist posted on X.

Meanwhile, the footage of Vinicius and his agent arriving at Real Madrid can be seen below…

? Vinicius Jr, accompagné par son agent, vient d’arrivé à la Ciudad Real Madrid ! ? ? @ainoafrndz pic.twitter.com/zpoaWwlEig — Le Journal du Real (@lejournaldureal) August 5, 2026

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Will Vinicius Junior stay at Real Madrid or leave to join Arsenal?

This could be one of the stories of the summer, or it could end up being a bit of an anti-climax.

Vini Jr would be an era-defining deal not just for Arsenal but the whole Premier League, with the 26-year-old likely to go down as one of the biggest signings ever made by an English club.

Interestingly, Spanish journalist Quillo Barrios has posted on YouTube that there isn’t currently much optimism that an agreement can be reached between the player’s camp and Madrid.

He adds that if Vini Jr doesn’t agree a new deal, then the club will be prepared to sell him, in order to avoid the unwanted scenario of him leaving as a free agent next summer.

This all sounds promising for Arsenal, but it also seems delicately poised, and we should perhaps know more by the end of today.