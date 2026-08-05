Fabrizio Romano finally breaks silence on Vinicius Junior contract situation amid Arsenal transfer links

Vinicius Junior and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is reportedly facing crucial hours ahead as he discusses a new contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Vini Jr transfer saga has been going on for almost two weeks now, and as far as we’re aware, this is the first time that Romano has acknowledged it.

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The Italian journalist has still not mentioned Arsenal’s apparent interest in Vinicius, however, so it remains to be seen how concrete that link really is.

Romano is one of the most reliable journalists out there, though so is the Athletic’s David Ornstein, and he broke the Vinicius story first.

Fabrizio Romano on Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid contract talks

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has acknowledged that Vinicius and Real will be meeting to discuss his contract situation.

“I believe a lot of Real Madrid fans want to know what’s happening with Vinicius Junior, because he went back to train with Real Madrid, but there are still many rumours about his future,” Romano said.

“For Real Madrid, these are going to be important hours … They (Vinicius’ agents) arrived in Madrid yesterday to have conversations with Real Madrid to welcome Yan Diomande in the next days, but also to have these negotiations with Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior. So there will be a new important round of talks between Vinicius Junior, his agents, and Real Madrid over the contract situation.

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“The agreement was not reached in the last two three meetings they had with counter proposals on one side and the other. So still points to discuss. One more meeting is going to take place and it’s going to be important in the next hours to understand more on the future of Vinicius Junior.

“Remember that Vinicius has one year left on his contract and so obviously it’s going to be an important situation that Real Madrid as I always said even before the before the World Cup or during the World Cup the Vinicius Junior situation for Real Madrid is important to be resolved as soon as possible in terms of contract.

“Real Madrid don’t want to arrive with the situation in summer 2027 maybe in April in May 2027 without knowing if Vini will sign a new deal or not. So contacts will continue and from there we will understand what’s going to happen.”

How likely is it for Arsenal to sign Vinicius?

Romano is not one for speculation, so if he hasn’t even mentioned Arsenal here, then that might come as a concern to some of their fans.

Ornstein has posted twice about this, including the more recent of those posts below, but it’s surprising that Romano has neither denied or confirmed it by now…

? Vinicius Junior future entering crucial stage – talks in coming days over extension at Real Madrid, free exit 2027 or join Arsenal now. #AFC all in & 26yo winger attracted by opportunity if no #RMFC renewal. W/ @MarioCortegana @gunnerblog @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/9cMEiffQfN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 1, 2026

It’s a fascinating situation, though we’ve perhaps been here before in the past with Real Madrid players using other clubs to get big new contracts.

Many will be suspicious that that could be what’s happening here, and perhaps that’s why Romano is holding back a bit.

Then again, it’s also hard to believe that another highly reputable journalist like Ornstein would report such a big link if he also wasn’t 100% sure it could be genuine.

Things should become clearer once Vini Jr has had his latest round of contract talks with Real Madrid.