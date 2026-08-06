Mikel Arteta and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Charles McQuillan, Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be set to pivot to a potential transfer move for Bradley Barcola after missing out on Vinicius Junior.

Although the Gunners could face an uphill task to rival Liverpool for Barcola, it seems there might be some hope that this deal is still realistic.

With a move for Vini Jr now looking increasingly unlikely as Real Madrid are confident their star player will accept an improved contract offer, Arsenal could do with looking at alternatives.

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According to talkSPORT‘s report earlier this week, failure to sign Vinicius could lead Arsenal to look again at Barcola, even though Liverpool are leading the chase.

Arsenal’s Bradley Barcola hopes may not be over yet

The report states: “If their pursuit for Vinicius Junior fails, do not be surprised to see Arsenal pivot to Bradley Barcola. The France World Cup star has turned down several contract offers from PSG.

“While his preference appears to be a move to Liverpool, joining the Premier League champions would also appeal.”

Barcola was linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer by BBC Sport, so it seems clear he’s always been seen as an option at the Emirates Stadium.

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The 23-year-old may not be in Vinicius’ category, but he’s still an outstanding talent who would likely give Mikel Arteta a significant upgrade on the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool need to get a move on with Barcola deal

For the time being, Liverpool surely remain the heavy favourites for Barcola, with Fabrizio Romano consistently linking him with the Reds…

?? Understand official club to club talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola have started.#LFC indicated initial bid value over €100m, still far from PSG requests — but talks are on. Barcola wants Liverpool, as exclusively revealed since May. pic.twitter.com/0AnsWpuklP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026

However, nothing’s done until it’s done, and Liverpool fans may have bad memories of similar sagas when it looked like they were in pole position until some late drama.

For instance, see below for an old Romano post about Moises Caicedo, who, as we know, ended up joining Chelsea…

BREAKING: Liverpool submitted their official bid for Moisés Caicedo tonight and Brighton are set to accept! ??#LFC bid, set to break English transfer record — up to £110m total fee. Moisés Caicedo will become Liverpool player on Friday, if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/cjZV2te10g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Arsenal themselves have also experienced similar this summer as it long looked like they were leading the race for Morgan Rogers until Chelsea suddenly moved into the driving seat.

If the Vini Jr saga really is as dead and buried as it looks, then Barcola would undoubtedly be an acceptable Plan B, so Arsenal should surely try to hijack the deal and Liverpool should move as fast as possible to ensure it doesn’t happen!