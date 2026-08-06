(Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Former Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has made an eye-catching admission after completing his move to Major League Soccer side New England Revolution.

The 29-year-old was officially unveiled by the MLS club this week and could not hide his excitement about beginning the next chapter of his career.

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Jack Harrison appears to take a dig at Leeds

In a thinly veiled remark aimed at Leeds United and their supporters, the 29-year-old winger declared that moving to Major League Soccer represents the finest career move he has made to date.

Harrison expressed immense delight with the welcome he received upon arriving in Massachusetts, contrasting his reception with previous club experiences.

“The fans were incredible. I’ve never been recognised on the field like that before,” Harrison told New England Revolution’s official website.

“I said to my agent the other day that this has been the best signing that I’ve done in my career so far.”

The comment has drawn notable attention back in West Yorkshire, where supporters viewed the remark as a swipe at his former fanbase.

Jack Harrison was criticised for leaving Leeds following relegation

Harrison’s relationship with Leeds supporters soured significantly following the club’s relegation from the Premier League in 2023.

Rather than remaining at Elland Road to aid their immediate promotion campaign in the Championship, the winger utilised a loan clause in his contract to depart on loan to Everton for consecutive seasons.

Many Leeds fans criticised his choice to depart the club during a period of turbulence, feeling let down by a core player who chose top-flight football over loyalty.

Subsequent loan spells at Everton and Italian outfit Fiorentina further alienated him from the Elland Road faithful prior to his permanent transfer to MLS.

Jack Harrison’s time at Leeds

Despite the bitter ending, Harrison enjoyed an impactful five-year spell at Leeds United.

Initially joining on loan from Manchester City in 2018, he became a pivotal figure under Marcelo Bielsa, helping secure the Championship title in 2019–20 to end the club’s 16-year top-flight absence.

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Across 219 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, Harrison accumulated 34 goals and 32 assists, including a memorable dramatic final-day goal against Brentford in 2022 that preserved their Premier League status.

However, his latest comments suggest he is eager to leave his tumultuous chapter at Elland Road firmly behind him.