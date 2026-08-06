Jamie Carragher makes Man City claim that will not go down well with Arsenal fans

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City can immediately return to the top of English football under Enzo Maresca, despite the uncertainty created by Pep Guardiola’s departure.



Arsenal enter the 2026/27 campaign as defending champions and have strengthened an already powerful squad, making their title defence a serious challenge.

City, however, finished second last season despite performing below their usual standards and have responded with major investment.

The arrival of Elliot Anderson has refreshed the midfield, while Maresca inherits elite match-winners such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

For Carragher, keeping Rodri could be the factor that separates City from Arsenal.

Jamie Carragher explains why Man City are his pick

Carragher backed City while appearing on the Football Ramble podcast.

“I think City [will win the league]. The reason I think City is that I think they were still close last year. I know Pep’s gone, I get that,” he said.

“When you’ve had the same manager for ten years, the flip side of what people will say is that it’s hard to come after him.

“Just something a little bit new, a little bit fresh. I think if Rodri left for Real Madrid then I wouldn’t be saying that but in terms of where they are right now…”

Carragher’s argument is that Maresca does not need to completely rebuild City.

He only needs to refresh a squad that remained competitive during an inconsistent campaign.

Rodri decision could decide Premier League title race

Carragher also questioned why City would consider selling their midfield controller for around £40 million.

“If you’re City, what’s the point in selling Rodri? What’s the point? Just get another year out of him and let him go for free. He’s the best in his position. What’s £40m for City?”

That view is supported by talkSPORT, which reports that City’s title prospects would be seriously weakened if the Spain international joined Real Madrid.

Barcelona’s interest could further complicate negotiations and potentially create a bidding battle.

Arsenal remain slight favourites because of their continuity and defensive strength.

However, Carragher’s prediction is reasonable. Maresca knows the club, has inherited an exceptional squad and could benefit from bringing fresh ideas after a decade under one manager.

If Rodri stays fit and remains committed, City possess enough quality to reclaim the title. Without him, Arsenal’s chances of retaining the trophy would increase significantly.

Not Real Madrid: Man City midfielder Rodri is attracted to project at Euro giants