(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United may be forced to change direction in their search for a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, with Newcastle refusing to entertain a sale of Lewis Hall.



Michael Carrick wants a left-back, another midfielder and a striker before the window closes, and the defensive position is especially important because Patrick Dorgu is expected to play further forward.

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United’s window has produced progress in midfield and goal, but failing to add a reliable specialist on the left would leave Shaw carrying too much responsibility during a season that includes Champions League football.

Newcastle United hold firm stance over Hall

According to talkSPORT, United are prepared to pay up to £60 million for Hall, but Newcastle have little financial incentive to negotiate after raising around £245 million through the sales of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães.

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Alex Crook explained: “We’re told they’re willing to pay up to £60million to prise Hall away from the North East.

“But having already made £70million for Gordon, £100million for Tonali and now £75million for Guimarães, there’s no real financial pressure on Newcastle.

“And you wonder if the hierarchy there might see this Lewis Hall situation as a chance to make a statement – ‘The shop window is closed, we’re not selling any more of our star players’.”

That stance means United risk wasting valuable time on a player Newcastle now view as a cornerstone of their rebuild.

Man United are smart to consider an alternative

Crook added: “Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international.

“The experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall. He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

Sky Sports has also confirmed that both defenders are on United’s list. Robinson would offer pace, width and extensive Premier League experience, while Hall represents the younger option with greater long-term potential.

Previous links between Robinson and Liverpool or Manchester City could strengthen Fulham’s negotiating position if that interest returns, although he should still cost less than Hall.

Hall remains the ideal long-term signing, but United should not pay an unreasonable premium.

One serious final bid for Hall makes sense; after that, United should move decisively for the more attainable alternative.

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