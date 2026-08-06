Romero reaches agreement to leave Tottenham, club to club talks continue

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid have moved closer to signing Cristian Romero after reportedly reaching an agreement in principle with the Tottenham defender.



Diego Simeone needs a commanding centre-back who can defend aggressively, organise the back line and handle space behind the defence.

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Romero’s familiarity with Spanish football should ease the transition. Atlético’s summer has involved reshaping the squad and creating room for another senior defender, while Tottenham have already recruited several centre-backs.

That makes a transfer increasingly realistic, although competition from Inter Milan means the Spanish club cannot afford to delay.

Romero reaches agreement to leave Tottenham

According to Nicolò Schira, Romero has agreed in principle to a contract running until 2030, with an option for another season and a salary of around €6 million per year.

Atlético are now negotiating directly with Tottenham, who reportedly want between €40 million and €45 million.

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The player has also asked to leave, giving the Spanish side confidence that personal terms will not become an obstacle.

Atlético need his intensity and leadership because Simeone’s defence demands a centre-back willing to step forward, dominate duels and defend with personality.

Romero offers those qualities immediately rather than arriving as another long-term project.

Atletico Madrid lead race to sign the defender

The biggest complication is Inter Milan. The Times reports that the Italian club have a broad agreement with Tottenham for a deal worth around £40 million, but Atlético believe Romero would prefer Spain and the opportunity to work under Simeone.

Tottenham’s additions of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi also suggest they are preparing for life without their captain.

€40–45 million is reasonable for a proven international entering his prime. Atlético should move quickly because Inter’s position gives Spurs leverage, while another serious bidder could push the price higher.

Romero’s aggressive style carries disciplinary risk, but his leadership and big-game experience could make him the defensive figure Simeone has been seeking.

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