Ibrahim Mbaye in action for PSG (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are accelerating their efforts to strengthen their attack with Ibrahim Mbaye as we enter a crucial period in the summer transfer window.

Although much of the focus for Liverpool has been on Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, there is a growing desire to raid the Ligue 1 giants for another top talent too.

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The player in question is 18‑year‑old winger Ibrahim Mbaye. As has already been widely reported, Liverpool have contacted the player’s agent Jorge Mendes and there is already a good degree of confidence that a deal can be done, with the player keen to join.

This would be a separate deal from Barcola, but Andoni Iraola is understood to be a big fan of Mbaye as a long-term option to help Liverpool replace departing club legend Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool set to open Ibrahim Mbaye transfer talks with PSG

An interesting detail to be aware of here is that Mbaye has had his issues with PSG, and they’re understood to be open to a sale this summer.

As others have reported, it is my understanding that senior figures at the Parc des Princes have concerns about the teenager due to his fitness, weight problems, and diet. Sources also state he has often had trouble with being late to training, and this has led to him struggling to break into Luis Enrique’s team on a more regular basis.

Those close to the player deny this, but there is clearly bad blood there and this has encouraged Liverpool to make a move, with talks expected to start soon.

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One source told me: “Liverpool are preparing to start official talks for Mbaye. PSG are expected to demand a transfer fee between €40–50 million for him. Mbaye likes the Liverpool project and sees it as his priority.”

Another added that Mbaye is “eager to leave Paris” and that Liverpool would be his first choice, with the Reds in pole position despite previous interest from Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool taking a gamble with Ibrahim Mbaye transfer

Some LFC fans might be concerned that the Mbaye deal looks like a bit of a gamble after his reported attitude problems.

It would certainly be far from ideal to invest big money in a young player if he hasn’t got his head screwed on right, but Liverpool clearly feel confident that this is a risk worth taking.

It’s worth remembering that there were similar stories about Rayan Cherki having issues at former club Lyon, but he’s proved a superb signing for Manchester City.

There’s two sides to every story, so things might not be as bad as some sources have suggested. Even if the claims are legit, Mbaye is also young enough that he can still learn and clean up his act.