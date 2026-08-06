Man United issue firm response to Premier League club over Sesko enquiry

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been firmly rejected after asking Manchester United whether their leading striker Benjamin Sesko could be available this summer.



Roberto De Zerbi still wants another centre-forward despite Spurs investing heavily in midfield and defence during an ambitious transfer window.

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Dominic Solanke remains an important option, but Richarlison’s uncertain future has left Tottenham searching for additional goals, physical presence and competition through the middle.

The Man United forward would have offered pace, strength and long-term potential, but Old Trafford officials see him as a central part of Michael Carrick’s project rather than someone they are prepared to sacrifice after one mixed campaign.

Man United give immediate response to Tottenham

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham contacted Manchester United to express their interest in Sesko after speculation suggested the 23-year-old might become available.

United immediately dismissed that possibility and informed Spurs that they would not entertain offers.

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Sesko scored seven times in his final 13 appearances last season, convincing United that he can develop into their long-term first-choice striker.

Carrick’s side remain interested in signing another forward, but that search is intended to support the Slovenian rather than replace him, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee’s future unresolved.

Tottenham’s need is understandable. The Guardian reported that Richarlison has not made a firm decision over his future despite scoring 12 goals last season, leaving De Zerbi without complete certainty in attack.

Barcelona and Bayern interest strengthens United’s position

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also monitored Sesko, but their interest is unlikely to change United’s stance.

Instead, the presence of several major clubs only reinforces the belief that they possess one of Europe’s most valuable young forwards.

For Tottenham, pursuing an unavailable player would risk wasting time during an important stage of the window.

Their spending has improved the squad considerably, but another striker is still required if Richarlison leaves. They should now focus on a target whose club is genuinely willing to negotiate.

United are making the correct decision. Sesko showed enough improvement under Carrick to deserve another season as the main striker, and selling him to a Premier League rival would make little sporting sense.

Tottenham’s enquiry was worth making, but the immediate rejection means De Zerbi must quickly turn towards alternatives rather than hoping United suddenly change their position.

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