Not Real Madrid: Man City midfielder Rodri is attracted to project at Euro giants

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Barcelona are exploring an ambitious move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri as they search for greater control and defensive security.



The Spain captain would suit Hansi Flick’s possession-based football, while his relationship with several international teammates could ease his adaptation.

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Barcelona need a specialist capable of protecting the back line and giving Pedri more freedom higher up the pitch.

However, their transfer window has already required major investment, so another blockbuster deal would place fresh pressure on the club’s finances.

Barcelona involved in talks with Rodri’s camp

According to The Athletic, Barcelona have spoken with Rodri’s representatives to understand the conditions of a possible transfer.

The 30-year-old is reportedly attracted by the project, particularly its footballing style and dressing-room environment.

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Real Madrid remain involved and are still serious rivals for his signature.

Rodri would give Barcelona elite positional awareness, controlled distribution and protection against counterattacks.

His experience would also strengthen a young squad expected to challenge for every major trophy.

Man City are unlikely to make negotiations easy, meaning Barcelona must decide whether to move formally or wait for the talks involving Madrid to develop.

Real Madrid interest could benefit Man City to raise price

Barcelona have already shown ambition during the current window. Sky Sports reported that Anthony Gordon arrived from Newcastle in a package worth €80 million including add-ons.

That attacking investment makes the pursuit more difficult, especially if City demand another major fee.

Madrid’s presence could trigger an auction, strengthen City’s position and force Barcelona to act faster than planned.

The player’s preference will be decisive; if Madrid are clearly his first choice, Barcelona should avoid allowing the saga to delay other business.

Rodri would be an outstanding tactical fit and could immediately improve Barcelona’s balance. Still, his age, salary and transfer cost create obvious risk.

The club should remain involved, but not let a Clasico rivalry push them beyond a sensible financial limit.

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