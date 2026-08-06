Rival Premier League defender 'extremely receptive' to the idea of joining Liverpool

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering an unexpected move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence as Andoni Iraola searches for greater reliability on the right side of his defence.



Conor Bradley’s injury has left the Reds short of a natural option, while Jeremie Frimpong may be better suited to a more attacking role.

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Liverpool’s transfer window has focused heavily on rebuilding other areas of the squad, but the defence still needs attention.

Spence would bring Premier League experience, athleticism and the flexibility to cover both full-back positions during a demanding season.

Liverpool receive positive response from Spence

According to Anfield Sector, Liverpool have a definite interest in Spence, with the England international described as extremely receptive to joining the club.

🧨 Liverpool have an interest in Tottenham defender Djed Spence. Spence is said to be extremely receptive to the idea of a move to Liverpool. Andoni Iraola has defensive concerns around the current right-backs. Not the only name under consideration so no clarity whether… pic.twitter.com/dEuNNAjk2p — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) August 5, 2026

No formal offer has been submitted, and he is not the only defender under consideration, but Iraola’s concerns surrounding his current right-back options have made the 25-year-old a realistic target.

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Spence would suit Liverpool’s approach because he can carry possession forward, recover quickly during counterattacks and defend on either flank.

His homegrown status would also be useful when Liverpool plan future squad registration.

Most importantly, he could compete with Bradley without forcing Frimpong to remain in a position that may not make the best use of his attacking qualities.

Tottenham’s asking price could decide the move

Football365 reports that Tottenham could demand around £40 million after Spence’s impressive World Cup performances.

Inter Milan have already stepped back from negotiations because they consider that valuation excessive, potentially leaving Liverpool with a clearer path to the defender.

However, Tottenham may be reluctant to strengthen a direct Premier League rival, particularly after spending heavily to rebuild Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

Renewed interest from Inter or another club would also create competition and strengthen Spurs’ negotiating position.

Spence would be a sensible addition, but not at any price. His versatility and enthusiasm for the move are valuable, yet £40 million feels high for someone who may initially compete rather than start automatically.

Talks held: Liverpool offered chance to sign versatile star admired by Andoni Iraola