Video: Vinicius Junior spotted arriving for another Real Madrid meeting

Vinicius Junior arrives for more talks with Real Madrid (X/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has again been spotted arriving with his management for more talks with the club today.

Like yesterday, fans have been lining up to watch and film Vini Jr’s arrival, with the Brazil international giving them the thumbs-up from inside the car.

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Watch below as Vinicius has arrived for further meetings with Real Madrid after what were described as positive talks over his future yesterday, as reported by the Athletic and others…

? Comme hier, Vinicius Jr arrive avec son manager à la Ciudad Real Madrid ! ? @ainoafrndz pic.twitter.com/D91kcTgTNC — Le Journal du Real (@lejournaldureal) August 6, 2026

It remains to be seen if we’ll have any more significant updates today, with the final steps perhaps now close for Vinicius to sign his new contract at the Bernabeu.

If things are still not quite done yet, then Arsenal will no doubt hope to pounce after previously being reported as confident over their chances by Spanish outlet AS.

What’s going on with Vinicius Junior?

Interestingly, this all comes as Vinicius himself has completely removed all his photos and any mention of Real Madrid from his Instagram page.

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That could look to some like a hint that he’s preparing to start a new chapter in his career, but for now that perhaps looks a bit optimistic from an Arsenal perspective.

All signs indicate that the 26-year-old is closer to renewing with Real than moving on, but if there are to be any further twists and turns in this saga, we should hear about them soon.

Arsenal fans would no doubt have loved a statement signing like Vinicius, but there are other quality options out there as well.

In fact, talkSPORT have suggested that failure to land Vini could see AFC go back in for PSG winger and Liverpool target Bradley Barcola.