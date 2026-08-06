Agreement reached: Vinicius Junior makes final decision between Real Madrid & Arsenal

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior may reportedly have reached an agreement to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, with Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez claiming he should now sign the deal soon.

While this has yet to be confirmed by reliable top-tier journalists such as David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, it seems this saga is now only heading in one direction, and it’s not good news for Arsenal.

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The Gunners have been strongly linked with Vinicius by the Athletic in recent times, but even they are now reporting that yesterday’s meeting between the Brazil international and Real Madrid went well, with Los Blancos making the player an improved offer.

While there was no final decision made yesterday, see below as it looks like that decision has now come…

?Vinicius y el Real Madrid llegan a un acuerdo para su renovación, que se espera se pueda firmar pronto. pic.twitter.com/BhdcsQbJ1e — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 6, 2026

Alvarez’s post reads: “Vinicius and Real Madrid reach an agreement for his contract renewal, which is expected to be signed soon.”

Barring something really dramatic at the last minute, it now seems clear that Vini Jr will be staying at the Bernabeu, and Arsenal will have to move on to other targets.

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What next for Arsenal after Vinicius Junior blow?

It always looked ambitious for Arsenal to try and sign a Galactico like Vinicius, but fans can perhaps take heart from the fact that their club genuinely seemed to put themselves in a decent position.

Even if this deal didn’t work out, it could perhaps mean AFC have a chance of spending big on another world class attacking player this summer.

Julian Alvarez is a name that immediately comes to mind, while some fans might even be thinking that names like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue also look more realistic now.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season and were unlucky to lose the Champions League final on penalties, so a big signing up front could be the ideal next step to help the club remain dominant in all competitions.

Vinicius would have been quite a statement, but he’s not the only option out there, so it will be interesting to see what Arsenal try next.