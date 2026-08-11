Reece James of Chelsea is challenged by Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the North London club, and he could be sold this summer.

There have been rumours that Lewis-Skelly could cost around £43 million.

Chelsea keen on Myles Lewis-Skelly

According to a report from Sky Sports, Chelsea have made an enquiry for the 19-year-old. He can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a fullback. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the Blues.

Chelsea are looking to build a competitive team so that they can fight for major trophies once again, and investing in talented young players like Lewis-Skelly would be a wise decision. He has all the tools to develop into a reliable performer in the Premier League.

If Chelsea can offer him regular opportunities, it could accelerate his development and bring out the best in him. Arsenal will not be able to provide him with regular opportunities, and it makes sense for the north London outfit to sanction his departure.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal is prepared to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money, especially to a rival club.

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Lewis-Skelly linked with Man United

There have been rumours that the player has been offered to Manchester United as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Lewis-Skelly will be hoping to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football. He needs regular opportunities at this stage of his career if he wants to fulfil his potential. The move to Chelsea could be ideal for him.

Chelsea will now need to follow up on their enquiry with an attractive proposal in order to convince Arsenal to sell the player.