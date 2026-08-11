Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Belgian defender is a target for Hamburg this summer. Leeds United are confident they can bring in a replacement for the Belgian defender, and they won’t stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented.

Bornauw was linked with a move away from Leeds in January as well.

Sebastiaan Bornauw needs a move

The 27-year-old started five games in the Premier League for Leeds United last season, and he is unlikely to play regularly in the upcoming campaign. It would be ideal for him to move on and join a club where he can play regularly.

Meanwhile, Leeds United need to improve at the back, and they should look to bring in a quality central defender before the window closes. They managed to survive in the Premier League last season, and they need to keep improving the team if they want to establish themselves as regulars in the top flight.

The Belgian defender will be looking to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds to sell Bornauw?

Leeds have sanctioned the departure of Pascal Struijk earlier this summer, and it seems that they could cash in on another defender before the window closes. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary replacements.

The report does not mention who Leeds United are considering as a potential replacement for the Belgian defender, but they will not sanction Bornauw’s departure before bringing in an alternative.

The defender will be desperate to play regularly next season, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.