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Chelsea are looking to sign the LA Galaxy midfielder Vicente Garcia.

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea are closing in on his signature, and the 16-year-old is expected to move to the Premier League club when he turns 18 in the summer of 2028.

Chelsea agree Vicente Garcia deal

The midfielder will cost around $3 million, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea. The 16-year-old midfielder is highly rated, and he has a big future ahead of himself.

The central midfielder will continue his development with the MLS club for now. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as an important player for Chelsea in future. The central midfielder is a highly regarded prospect, and Chelsea will help nurture him into a first-team player.

The Blues have done well in grooming young players in the past, and it remains to be seen whether they can fulfil his potential. The $3 million investment could look like a huge bargain in future.

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Garcia is one for the future

Chelsea have been very active in bringing in young talent in recent seasons, and it is clear that they are looking to build for the future. Garcia will be excited about the prospect of playing for Chelsea in the long run. This is a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to make his mark in English football with time.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are going through a period of transition under a new manager, and they need to improve the first team as well. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season and fight for trophies once again.

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