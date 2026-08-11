(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

According to a report from L’Equipe, they have now opened talks with the French outfit regarding a move for the 25-year-old United States International. The striker will cost around €60 million, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done.

Spurs want Folarin Balogun

He scored 19 goals across all competitions last season, and he impressed in the World Cup as well. There is no doubt that Balogun has the quality to help Spurs improve in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

The asking price is quite high, and Tottenham will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

However, it is no secret that they need more quality in the attack. Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and he needs more support in the attack.

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Balogun could fancy a move

The former Arsenal player will feel that he has unfinished business in England, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. Tottenham have an ambitious project, and they have brought in quality players this summer. They will look to bounce back after a difficult campaign and push for European football. They will also look to do well in the domestic competitions.

Balogun could certainly be attracted to the idea of joining the north London club. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decides to pay the asking price for him.

Tottenham have been very active in the market this summer, and they have spent a lot of money on multiple signings. A quality striker would wrap up an eventful window for them.