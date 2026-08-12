Agent of striker Christian Kofane issues update on interest from Arsenal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane, with the player’s agent claiming Mikel Arteta is a major admirer of the highly rated 20-year-old.



Kofane enjoyed a breakout season in Germany, producing five goals and four assists in the Bundesliga and impressing Arsenal directly during their Champions League meetings with Leverkusen.

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His rapid development has made him an intriguing option as the Gunners continue assessing ways to strengthen their attack.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Kofane

Speaking to Daily Arsenal, as reported by The Standard, Kofane’s agent Eric Depolo confirmed contact with Arsenal and talked up the possibility of a summer move.

“Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine,” Eric Depolo told Daily Arsenal.

“The manager [Mikel Arteta] likes him very much.

“I think it is too early to say [which club is leading the race].

“But due to the fact that the player speaks Spanish, like Mikel Arteta, and that William Saliba is originally from Cameroon, I would say Arsenal are in pole position.

“There is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is to win the league – from there everything will start moving.

“He is a €100m [£85m] player. With Kofane, Arsenal will have a top striker for the next ten years.”

There is, however, an important latest development. The Standard reports that Kofane himself is in no rush to leave Leverkusen and remains comfortable at the Bundesliga club despite acknowledging that playing in the Premier League appeals to him.

Should Gunners take the gamble on Leverkusen striker?

Kofane clearly fits Arsenal’s long-term recruitment strategy. He is young, physically imposing and still has significant room to develop, while Arteta has already seen first-hand how difficult he can be for defenders to handle.

But the agent’s €100m valuation should be treated cautiously. Kofane has only completed one full Bundesliga campaign, making an £85m investment extremely aggressive for a player who is still developing.

His own relaxed stance also means Arsenal should not feel pressured into acting immediately.

The smarter approach would be to remain in contact and test Leverkusen’s actual valuation rather than accept the figure being promoted by his representative.

If the price drops considerably, Kofane could become a fascinating long-term addition.

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