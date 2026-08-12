Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal in pre-season (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri are reportedly both transfer targets for Galatasaray this summer.

In fact, it seems the Turkish giants are really stepping up their interest in the Gunners pair as it’s being claimed they’ve submitted an official offer for both players.

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See the video clip below as journalist Haluk Yurekli has reported on Galatasaray bidding for Martinelli and Nwaneri for 343_digital…

?? Haluk Yürekli: “Nwaneri, Arsenal’in genç orta sahalar?ndan bir tanesi. 19 ya??nda, Premier Lig’den çok say?da talibi var. Galatasaray, Martinelli ile birlikte Nwaneri için de Arsenal’e resmi teklifini iletti…” ? https://t.co/QXiab2dCSG ? #i?birli?i | @espressolabtr pic.twitter.com/fUJ9g7FSpY — 343 (@343_digital) August 11, 2026

“Nwaneri is one of Arsenal’s young attacking midfielders. He is 19-years-old and has many suitors from the Premier League. Galatasaray has submitted an official offer to Arsenal for Nwaneri, along with Martinelli,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if other sources come up with similar information soon, but for now this seems to be surprisingly advanced considering the likes of David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano haven’t even hinted at it at all.

Arsenal to make more player sales?

Arsenal have let the likes of Leandro Trossard and Christian Norgaard leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if more sales were to follow.

Still, while Martinelli perhaps makes sense as someone to sell, it’s less certain that a top young talent like Nwaneri would be offloaded permanently at this stage.

The 19-year-old is a hugely promising young talent, so will surely either be playing regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side, or else sent out on loan so he can gain more experience.

There are also surely a few other players Arsenal would be more likely to sell before considering offers for Martinelli and Nwaneri.

Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Reiss Nelson are still among the names on the north Londoners’ books, and they could do well to shift them to free up squad space and raise transfer funds.

Depending on who else might come in, though, it’s easy to see AFC benefiting from keeping Martinelli and Nwaneri if possible.