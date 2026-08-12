Sources: Updates on Arsenal trio as one Gunners star now likely to stay after winning over Arteta

Ethan Nwaneri in action for Arsenal vs Dortmund at the Emirates Cup (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans could be forgiven for feeling a little confused about some of the transfer stories circulating at the moment, so I wanted to set the record straight on what I’m hearing about Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, and Gabriel Martinelli.

The big story yesterday, which ended up taking several different twists and turns, involved Lewis-Skelly potentially being offered to both Chelsea and Manchester United.

I’ve double and triple checked this with my sources today, and, as I suspect has already been reported elsewhere, there is no desire for Arsenal to sell Lewis-Skelly, nor does the player himself wish to leave.

It’s been suggested that Chelsea and Man Utd have ‘rejected’ the 19-year-old, but that’s not accurate – you can’t reject a player who isn’t for sale and who isn’t looking for a move.

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Ethan Nwaneri now more likely to stay at Arsenal

A less clear situation is that of Nwaneri, who has been back with Arsenal’s squad for pre-season this summer after a difficult loan spell at Marseille.

The England Under-21 international has long been highly rated at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems the feeling now is that he’s worked his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

This one hasn’t been entirely resolved yet, however, as there has previously been a willingness to cash in on Nwaneri for the right price. As previously reported, he’s not untouchable, and has been on the radar of Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Juventus.

We can also add RB Leipzig to that list, but I’m not at all convinced about this talk of Galatasaray making a bid for him, despite claims from some sections of the Turkish press. There may well be some interest there, but if there is it’s still at an early stage rather than advancing to official offers and negotiations.

Overall, the feeling is that Nwaneri has impressed with his attitude and performances in pre-season and will most likely stick around this season unless the player really pushes to leave for a better guarantee of playing every week, or if a club comes in with an offer Arsenal can’t refuse. As of today, neither of those things is close to happening.

What’s going on with Gabriel Martinelli?

Martinelli’s situation is a little different and the feeling for some time now has been that he’ll be available this summer.

However, I’m again not totally convinced the Galatasaray links are as strong as some have reported, as their top target has been AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. If that deal doesn’t progress, then perhaps we’ll see something happen with Martinelli.

Newcastle also asked about the Brazilian earlier in this summer, but there’s been nothing since. My understanding is that he personally is not pushing to leave Arsenal, so it would probably take a Champions League club to convince him.

That’s it for now, but I’m hoping to hear back from sources soon for more clarity on the Bradley Barcola situation amid talk that Arsenal could come back into the race. Updates here when I get them!