Rodri of Manchester City (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly the subject of a new bid from Barcelona as of this morning, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spain international has long been strongly linked with a move away from Man City this summer, and Romano now says he has it confirmed that there’s a new offer on the table for him.

Barca seemingly remain confident of signing Rodri, even if their new offer is also still some way off from City’s valuation of the player.

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See below for details in Romano’s latest post on X, formerly Twitter…

??? Story from the morning confirmed by Manchester City sources: Barcelona new bid for Rodri, on the table. €60m proposal was sent last night, Man City want more but negotiations continue between clubs to get it done. Barça remain optimistic, as always said. pic.twitter.com/krgtkRq7rd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

“Story from the morning confirmed by Manchester City sources: Barcelona new bid for Rodri, on the table. €60m proposal was sent last night, Man City want more but negotiations continue between clubs to get it done. Barça remain optimistic, as always said,” Romano said.

While this saga has dragged on a bit, it seems that City fans’ worst fears are still going to be confirmed, with the club looking highly unlikely to be able to keep hold of this important player.

How Rodri exit impacts the Premier League title race

Rodri has been a hugely important player for City for many years now, and he also played a starring role for Spain in their World Cup 2026 win this summer.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season and will be confident of doing so again if City significantly weaken themselves by letting Rodri go.

The 30-year-old is almost irreplaceable, as MCFC found out themselves when he missed so much of the 2024/25 season through injury.

City did at least sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a big-money move earlier this summer, so he could be the ideal long-term Rodri replacement in the middle of the park.

Overall, though, Arsenal fans will be delighted with this news as City’s midfield gets weaker while theirs has got stronger with the exciting signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.